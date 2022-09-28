Throwback: When Katrina Kaif watched 100 hours of news to prepare for her role in Jagga Jasoos

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Over her years in showbiz, Katrina has cemented her position as one of the top stars in the film industry. Kat, who recently married Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning and hot pictures. There are few who can give competition to the 39-year-old actress in terms of glowing complexion, dewy beauty and basically looking like a million bucks. Apart from this, Katrina is one hardworking actress and there is no denying that. From rehearsing for hours to ace a dance step to getting the mannerisms for a character right, Katrina does it all.

Meanwhile, when the actress was gearing up for her role in Jagga Jasoos, she had left no stone unturned in preparing for it. A source from the movie's unit informed a tabloid, "Kat plays a journalist and she had been living the character for several months. She always knew that this character would need extensive preparation, and wanted to get the mannerisms right." The actress had also interacted with several well-known journalists to learn their mannerisms and the way they work. She even watched '100 hours of footage on video-streaming platform, YouTube, to learn more about the lives of journalists'.

Source also added, "She would watch behind-the-camera footage of journalists and how they approached their stories. She also watched a few famous movies and referred to books to understand the kind of questions they ask their subjects."

When asked about the effort that went behind her role, Katrina told the tabloid, "The beauty of being an actor is that I get to play different characters. Each character has its own graph and needs some amount of preparation and that's what's exciting and challenging too."

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will be released on 4th November 2022. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

