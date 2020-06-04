Throwback: When Kiara Advani admitted to Kabir Singh being a 'flawed person’ amid the film's controversy

Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, was an official remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy and emerged as one of the highest grossing movies of 2019.

and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was one of the most talked about movies of 2019 for several reasons. Not only it was a successful remake of a Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, but it also sparked a controversy owing to the lead character Kabir’s ruthless behaviour towards women. In fact, many even termed the romantic drama as toxic and slamming the team for promoting misogyny. Needless to say, a lot was said about Kabir Singh and everyone had their opinions about the controversy.

Kiara, who played the female lead in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, was also quizzed about the heated controversy back then. Recently, we stumbled upon her statement about the controversy wherein the actress had admitted that Kabir Singh’s character was flawed and it some of the scenes did make her uncomfortable. Talking about the same, Kiara stated that everyone is entitled to have an opinion. While a section of the audience was disturbed by certain scenes, she being an actor cannot judge the character she has been playing in the movie even if she doesn’t agree with her reactions.

In her interview with Hindustan Times, Kiara had stated, “As an artist, I need to believe in the character’s thoughts and what she is doing. For me, it was a challenging part that, I feel, was beautifully connected with the love story. I may not agree to what’s happening or how she is reacting to it, but it’s just a part and I’m not playing myself. I may not agree with certain scenes and they may make me uncomfortable. But those things were there to also make you uncomfortable as his character [Kabir Singh] was flawed. I didn’t look at him as a hero. For me, he was a flawed person with lots of issues. But that’s what his journey was. Plus, at the end of the day, it’s all fictional. However, whether it’s right or wrong, everyone is entitled to their opinion. It’s good that it was debated upon and I leave it at that. I looked at it as a film and a fictional story, wherein nobody is telling you to be like any of them. I have moved on now.”

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and turned out to be Shahid and Kiara’s one the biggest hit. In fact, Shahid, who played the titular role in the movie won a million hearts with his intense performance.

Credits :Hindustan Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×