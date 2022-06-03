Throwback: When Kiara Advani CONFESSED she doesn’t want rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on dating app

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dating rumours have been doing rounds for quite a long time now but the duo has never confirmed nor denied the news. The alleged couple starred in ‘Shershaah’, and the film went on to become a massive hit. Their undying chemistry garnered immense appreciation from the public. However, when Kiara was gearing up for her film ‘Indoo ki Jawani’, the actress shared her idea of dating and more about her life.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, when Kiara was asked to write a Tinder bio for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth, the actress started blushing but stumped us all. She said, "I don't want to put him on Tinder at all." She had also revealed that she’s extremely old-school when it comes to romance. She added, "I believe in that one-woman, one-man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps if I find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. Those ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani recently starred in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and during the screening of the film, the cute moments of Sid and Kiara from the event went viral on social media, leaving their fans in a tizzy. In the surfaced videos, Sid was seen congratulating Kiara, and fans couldn't help but notice how the rumoured lovers were confused about whether to hold hands or not.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan and will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.