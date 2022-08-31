THROWBACK: When Kiara Advani confessed she envies Katrina Kaif for THIS reason

Katrina Kaif needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. From making her big Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003 to trying her hand at different genres like comedy, family drama, action thriller, and more, Katrina has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Katrina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. She has titled several hit movies including Ek Tha Tiger, Welcome, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Singh Is King, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Namastey London, and others. She has worked with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. Apart from this, she maintains a decent relationship with her peers in the industry. They have talked often about Katrina. Speaking of which, earlier, Kiara also talked about Katrina Kaif and confessed that she envies her for a few reasons. Let's read further to know more.

Kiara talked about Katrina Kaif

During an episode of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani said she is quite jealous of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Well, it is because of their perfectly toned bodies. Kiara stated that while she is quite envious of Deepika and Katrina’s figures, she also admires them for their height. She also hailed the hard work the ladies have been putting in to maintain their respective figures. Kiara Advani gave this interview while promoting her then-film Indoo Ki Jawani. The movie also featured Aditya Seal and narrated the story of a Ghaziabad girl’s adventure on a dating app. Kiara has worked in movies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo, Good Newwz, Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and others.

Katrina's personal life

In her personal life, Katrina is married to Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal. They are one of the most-loved real-life couples on the block. The stars got married in December last year and since then fans have been going gaga over their pictures. It was an intimate ceremony and their union came as a surprise for many.

Katrina Kaif's professional career

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. Apart from this, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role. Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023. This isn’t all. Katrina will also be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. The film will go on floors next year. Katrina has also collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas which is expected to release on Christmas 2022 and will witness a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Part 1 and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus.

