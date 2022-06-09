THROWBACK: When Kiara Advani gave credits to Good Newwz co-star Diljit Dosanjh to teach her comedy genre

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is basking high in the success of her recently released horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that has crossed the 150-crore mark. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and features Kiara, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. Earlier, the 29-year-old actress opened up about her comic timing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and how she managed to portray it.

In an interview with First India Filmy, the actress was asked about how she managed to play a comic role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as comedy is very easy to see on screen but very difficult when it comes to portraying it. The actress said, “I agree that comedy is the toughest genre to act in. Making someone laugh is a tough job and some can naturally do it while many have to work on it. Comedy is all about timing and spontaneity and I learned this when I was working in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh."

She further said that she especially learned from Diljit who has great comic timing. "He used to act so perfectly during the actual takes which he never did during rehearsals. So, I learned that comedy cannot be practiced. You just have to take it seriously. If you take your role earnestly and deliver it sincerely, then the comic timing comes out perfectly,” said Kiara.

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta's directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and will also be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.