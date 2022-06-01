Throwback: When KK opened up about dubbing Salman Khan's voice: I can't mimic, don't have that ability

The unfortunate demise of Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, has sent shockwaves across the film industry. He passed away on Tuesday in Kolkata. The 53-year-old singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. Reportedly, the singer complained of uneasiness and then collapsed in his hotel room. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival.

He began his Bollywood career with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. KK also dubbed the voice of Salman after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Tadap Tadap. Talking about the same, in an old interview with the Times Of India, the popular singer said: "I have never understood how my voice can suit anybody. I just go and sing my song - whether it's 'Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) or 'Ajab Si' (Om Shanti Om), whether it's 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' (Gangster) or 'Ding Dong' (Kuch Toh Hai), whether it's 'Awarapan' (Jism) or 'Alvida' (Life in a Metro) - there's never been a conscious decision to sound like anybody else." He said that there is no chance that he can do it. The singer said that he can't mimic as he does not have the ability for it. KK further said that each song has its own buzz and own emotional quotient. "So I won't sing Awarapan like I would Ding Dong," said the singer.

He also talked about not being classically trained and said that he has no regrets about not learning it. Further, KK said that Tadap Tadap was a completely different song for a 'rocker boy' like him and he didn't know that he had the capacity to do it but Ismail Darbar and Mehboob had a lot of faith in him as a singer and thus, he could not let them down. KK said that he did not think that the track would become such a classic cult song. "Today when I do live shows, there's not been a single concert where I have not sung this song," KK said.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothi, and their two children, a son and a daughter.

