Throwback: When Lara Dutta gave a befitting reply on being compared to Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000. It was during the same year when Priyanka Chopra Jonas was crowned Miss World at the age of 18 years.

Lara Dutta does not need an introduction. The diva made the entire country proud when she won the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. She has been an inevitable part of the film industry for a long period. The audience was left stunned when the actress made a remarkable digital debut with the web series titled Hundred earlier this year. Apart from being praised for her acting prowess, Lara is also known to be someone who is quite vocal about her thoughts.

There was one instance when the actress gave a savage reply on being compared to Jonas. For the unversed, the latter won the Miss World pageant the same year when Lara was crowned Miss Universe. It so happened that a scribe asked her if she regretted not taking up offers in Hollywood like that of Priyanka. This not only left her agitated but she also questioned back the reporter by asking if he wanted her to be a clone of the Quantico star.

The actress also went on to say that there is nothing special about them if they followed the same paths. Lara further added that every girl has her own dreams and priorities. She then stated that all the three girls (Lara, Priyanka Chopra, and Dia Mirza) are at their respective phases of life and happy about the same. Very few people are aware of the fact that the actress was earlier offered a role in the Matrix franchise but she had to turn it down owing to her mother’s illness. Meanwhile, she will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie Bell Bottom co-starring and Vaani Kapoor.

