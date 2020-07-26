Throwback: When little Deepika Padukone made fans melts with her cuteness as she held sister Anisha

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak, has been winning hearts with this throwback picture from her childhood diaries as she posed with sister Anisha Padukone.

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who has been ruling the industry for over a decade, has given played some incredible roles and has garnered a lot of attention with her irresistible panache. Besides, Deepika has also been a social media queen who never fails to make heads turn with her interesting posts on Instagram. Apart from sharing sizzling pictures, movie posters and her PDA with husband , the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress is also known for sharing adorable pics from her childhood diaries.

And recently we stumbled upon another beautiful picture from her childhood and it is making us fall in love with her all over again. In this throwback picture, Deepika was seen posing with her little sister Anisha Padukone. The Bajirao Mastani actress, who is a doting elder sister, was holding on to Anisha who was sitting in Deepika’s lap. The Padukone sisters’ cherubic smile added on to the charm of this pic which is sheer gold and the ladies are undoubtedly melting our hearts with their cuteness.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s throwback pic from childhood:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Deepika has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Interestingly, the movie will also be co-produced by the Chhapaak actress. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and a yet to be titled project with Prabhas.

Credits :Instagram

