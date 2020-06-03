Throwback: When Mira Rajput TROLLED Karan Johar for never mentioning Shahid Kapoor in his rapid fire questions

As a throwback, we recall the time when Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor graced Koffee With Karan 5 together. The star wife won hearts with her wit and charm and even savagely took a dig at Karan.

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, and Mira Rajput have always managed to make it headlines with their adorable PDA. The duo got hitched back in July 2015 and have two children Misha and Zain. They both dote on each other and often, Mira and Shahid share adorable photos on social media. However, Mira was not from a film background and hence, when they got hitched, the gorgeous star was new to the world of Bollywood. Back in the days, Karan invited Shahid and Mira on season 5 of Koffee With Karan and it was the first time fans would get to see an interaction between the couple on TV.

However, we all remember how fun the show turned out to be and Mira managed to win hearts right from the start. Her wit and sense of humour surely left fans in awe of her and the adorable PDA with Shahid on the couch, even made Karan feel a bit sadder about being single. However, at one point in the show, Mira trolled Karan for never mentioning Shahid Kapoor in his rapid-fire questions on the show. For those who do not follow the show, Karan asks his guests to rank certain actors on a scale of 1 to 10 and names them in a list.

Taking a dig at that, Mira trolled Karan for never mentioning Shahid on his lists. Mira tried to turn tables of rapid-fire on Karan and told him to rank in order of talent and named , , , and Aditya Roy Kapur. On hearing the list, Shahid asked Mira, “why am I not on that list?” To this, Mira replied, “because he never asks, he never mentions you in any of his lists.” This left both Karan and Shahid extremely shocked and surprised.

Here’s the video of Mira trolling Karan:

Well, the episode went on to be a hit with fans of Shahid and Mira due to the latter’s witty humour and candidness. Also, on the episode, Mira also took a subtle dig at Karan about nepotism as well during the rapid fire round. Aside from this, in the last season, Shahid was accompanied by Ishaan Khatter and that episode too was loved by Sasha’s fans. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shahid and Mira are spending time together at home with Misha and Zain. Recently, Shahid shared a video of himself goofing around to annoy Mira and it surely left fans of the star in splits.

