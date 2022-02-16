Throwback to when Mira Rajput visited Shahid Kapoor on sets of Padmaavat; PIC

The historical drama Padmaavat had released in the year 2018. Movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali featured a strong cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was a super hit and the audience had appreciated the trio a lot. Talking about Padmaavat, the movie surely brings back a lot of memories. On this note, designer Rimple Narulah walked down memory lane and shared an unseen, rare throwback photo from the sets of the mega film.

On Tuesday, she dropped a picture featuring Shahid Kapoor in the costume of his character of Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh and Mira Rajput. The glimpse was from the sets of Padmaavat where Mira Rajput had visited Shahid during the shoot. While sharing the photo, Rimple wrote, “Same day few years back.. on the sets of the great indian saga #padmaavat directed by Sanjay sir @bhansaliproductions. Looking at this picture where @mira.kapoor and I where coincidently twinning. I can only reminisce the amount of fun I had with the cast and revel in all the good I managed to accomplish!”

See Rimple’s post here:

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor’s professional life, the actor will be next seen in the film Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. The movie will release on April 14 this year. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. Earlier, the sports drama was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021 but got postponed due to increased cases of COVID-19.

