Throwback: When mom-to-be Alia Bhatt talked about having children: I want two boys

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. Currently, the lovebirds are hitting the headlines, and rightly so, as they will be welcoming their first baby together. The announcement was made by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on her social media handle. The 29-year-old shared a picture along with her husband Kapoor from their sonography session and wrote: "Our baby.. coming soon," the actress wrote." In the photo, Alia is seen happily looking at the monitor. She also shared another photo of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them.

Now, in 2019, Alia shared a video with her best friend-actress Akansha Ranjan on her YouTube channel, where the 2 States actress spilled the beans on having children in the future. On Friendship's Day, Alia and Akanksha played a fun challenge of 'How well do you know your best friend.' In the video, the two were seen answering different things about each other. During the question and answer round, the Student Of The Year actress was asked by Akansha 'how many kids would I want?'. To this, both the girls answered. While Akansha wrote, "2 boys." Alia wrote: "2." Looking at Akansha's answer, she agreed and said, "Oh yes, 2 boys."

Alia and Ranbir had been dating for five years before they tied the knot on April 14 this year. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their fantasy-drama film, Brahmastra in 2017. This also marks Ranbir and Alia's first on-screen collaboration together. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Rishi Kapoor spoke of the bond Ranbir Kapoor will have with his kids: I’m sure he'll bring...