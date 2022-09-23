Throwback: When Mrunal Thakur said it wasn't easy to get films: Every day was a struggle on shoots

Speaking on The Ranveer Show earlier this year, Mrunal talked about shifting from television to films and getting big projects. She said, "Earlier it wasn't so easy to get films, every day was a struggle on shoots, to get a job, to give auditions, look tests. After that, there would be two more tests followed by pairing with actors. It would take 6-8 months for me to get a film. For my second film, my director told me, 'I want to do the narration if you like the story, we'll go for it'. And I was like, 'I don't have to give an audition?' He was like, 'Are you mad? I'm telling you the story'. I said, 'It has never happened to me'."



She further recalled, "It was difficult. Sometimes I feel I don't have ego or self-respect. Those who used to say no to me, I used to go to them for auditions and tell them. 'Sir, take a test at least'. For the audition, you were made to sit in a room with 20-30 other people preparing a script... My career in TV was going well and other actors would ask me, 'You're doing so well in your career, why do you need to sit in this queue? You don't need to sit in this queue'. I was like, 'Let's do something different'. Ahead of my auditions, people told me, 'Why do you want to audition? You're doing good on TV. No one will take you in films because your face is too overexposed. You have entered the daughter and daughter-in-law vibe. I don't think any director will give you a chance'."



On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in Sita Ramam along with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. She currently has several films in the pipeline including Navjot Gulati's Pooja Meri Jaan along with Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. She is also a part of the upcoming crime thriller film Gumraah along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam.

