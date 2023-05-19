THROWBACK: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui was rejected from a TV show for his looks and told he cannot be an actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and has been proving his versatility with each passing film. The actor has proved many times that he is here to stay and fans really enjoy watching him on the silver screen. Today, he is well known and quite popular but there was a time when he had to face remarks because of his looks and even was refused by a television show to cast him in it. Scroll down to read this interesting throwback story.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was refused by a television show

In an old interview with News 18, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his struggling days and revealed that he was repeatedly told that he cannot be an actor and was asked to stop wasting his time. He further added that wherever he went he was told he does not look like an actor and he was just going from office to office. “But finally, it took me 9-10 years. There came directors who were making realistic movies. We emerged with them. Those films never used to work here, but they used to get appreciation at (film) festivals. That’s when commercial filmmakers thought of us as authentic and decided to cast us. They made films with us. That’s how I got acceptance."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further recalled yet another incident when a television show team refused to cast him. He was told that he looks unconventional and that they will have to spend more time putting extra lights. “If we cast you, it will take 1.5 days, we’ll face losses. Better you find something else’.”

Wanting to become a monk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opened up about wanting to be a monk. He explained that he tried this after graduation, he stayed in a dharamshala for 15-20 days and even attempted to be a monk twice or thrice but failed. He further said, “Then I became careless, and someone introduced me to the theatre. When I was working in Baroda, I started my theatre journey from there. Then I went to Delhi for the National School of Drama. However, I would have become a monk, if I hadn’t entered the theatre field.”

