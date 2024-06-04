THROWBACK: When new daddy Varun Dhawan expressed his wish to have a baby girl one day

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasa Dalal, have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child on June 3 at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, confirmed the news to the paparazzi.

While the new dad Varun has yet to announce it to his fans on social media, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor once said he wants to get married and have kids.

When Varun Dhawan spoke about his wish to have a baby girl

Cut to Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan's Season 5 Episode 15, Varun Dhawan, who had graced the couch with Alia Bhatt, expressed his wish to have a baby girl in the future. In a rapid-fire round, while naming a few actors, KJo asked him, “What do the following have that you don’t?” When KJo mentioned Shahid Kapoor, Varun replied, “He has a baby girl. I don’t want his baby girl. I want my own.”

Varun Dhawan on his thoughts about marriage and kids

"You have always struck me as someone who will get married quite early. Are you still in that state of mind?" Karan Johar asked Varun Dhawan. Varun answered, “Yeah, I do believe in the institution of marriage. My parents have had a really solid marriage.”

Talking about having a child of his own someday, the October actor added, "I do wanna get married. I wanna have babies, actually. I want to have a child. I love children, and I wanna have my own little one."

Varun Dhawan and Natasa Dalal's love story

Varun Dhawan and Natasa Dalal met each other in the sixth grade; however, their love story began at a music concert later on. Talking about their first meeting on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, What Women Want, Varun said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends."

Varun Dhawan then opened up about how he fell in love with Natasa in school. "I still remember we went to Maneckji Cooper; she was in the yellow house, and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it."

Before they started dating, Natasa had rejected him a couple of times. “She rejected me three-four times. I didn't give up hope," he added.

The couple tied the knot on January 24, 2021. They exchanged marital vows in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. Coming back to the latest news, congratulations to the new parents, Varun Dhawan and Natasa Dalal.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan, who last starred in the lead role in Bawaal, will now be seen in films like Baby John and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun Dhawan also has Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spin-off of the American TV series Citadel.

