Throwback: When newlyweds Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli grooved to Gurdas Maan’s song during reception; WATCH

The tinselvile is gearing up for a big fat wedding and it is all over the headlines. We are talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The lovebirds will be tying the knot this week in a royal wedding in Rajasthan. In fact, the couple has already reached the wedding venue – The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. While the celebrations are about to begin, guests have been reaching Jaipur. Interestingly, legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will also be a part of the celebrations.

Clearly, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is going to be a gala event. And while the celebrations are about to begin, here’s a look at Gurdas Mann’s throwback video wherein he was seen performing at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding.