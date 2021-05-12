Throwback: When Nora Fatehi hanged out with 'humble' Salman Khan & clicked the coolest selfie with him

We got our hands on a priceless throwback photo of Nora Fatehi posing for a candid selfie with Salman Khan on the grand finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 9.

The gorgeous Nora Fatehi truly needs no introduction, thanks to her hit chartbusters that are loved by the masses. Making her Bollywood debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, the stunner has come a long way in all these years. She has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Nora is known for her killer dance moves in the industry and has given many hit dance numbers including, Garmi, Dilbar, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, and O Saki Saki to name a few.

The Street Dancer 3D star got recognition from ’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 9. Though she could not lift the trophy but managed to win zillions of hearts. To note, Nora also shares a great rapport with the Sultan actor and has openly expressed her admiration for him. As we speak of this, we recently came across a stunning throwback photo of Nora posing with Salman that speaks volumes about their equation. The priceless photo is from 2016 when the ace dancer went on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 9 and clicked the 'coolest selfie' with Salman, calling him a humble man.

Shared on her Instagram handle, the click was captioned as, “The coolest selfie with none other than Salman khan @beingsalmankhan It was fun hanging out.. ur truly a humble man! Thanks for everything #BB9 #norafatehi #salmankhan #selfie #fun #BB9Finale #chillingmode #bollywood #Nofilter.”

While Nora can be seen in a grey sweatshirt, the Dabangg actor looked dapper in a blue T-shirt in the selfie.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s Instagram post below:

Nora also made a smashing appearance on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. The dancer-actress even made the superstar perform on the hook step of her chartbusters including her hit track Haye Garmi.

Also Read: Throwback: When Nora Fatehi referred to Disha Patani as her ‘favourite’ and ‘best’ dance student

Credits :Nora Fatehi Instagram

Share your comment ×