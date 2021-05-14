Throwback: When Nora Fatehi OPENED up on her Bollywood journey, being an outsider and hardships she faced

In an old interview, Nora Fatehi spilled the beans on her journey in showbiz and called it a roller-coaster ride. The actress also hopes that it inspires people.

The gorgeous Nora Fatehi has proved that one can make it big in the showbiz world with sheer hard work and dedication. Despite being an outsider, the ace dancer has managed to create a space for herself in Bollywood. With her brilliant dancing skills, Nora has captured millions of hearts. Today, she has become one of the most sought actors in B-Town as she is undoubtedly the first choice of filmmakers for adding glamour quotient in films. To note, Nora has many popular chartbuster numbers to her credit including, Garmi, O Saki Saki, and Dilbar to name a few.

However, Nora had her ups and down when she first stepped into B-Town. She had her fair share of struggles. Speaking of this, it reminds us of an old interview of the actress wherein she opened about Bollywood journey and talked about the hardships she faced. While talking to Filmfare, the Street Dancer 3D actress shared, “Of course, it’s been challenging. However, I don’t dwell on that much. I keep it going. I keep pushing regardless. I believe in myself. I know the right people will always work with me. I feel thankful that I’m a celebrated artiste in India and other parts of the world.”

“It shows that it doesn’t matter where you are from. It’s the hard work, dedication, talent, and earnestness that counts. It’s been a roller-coaster ride. I hope that inspires people. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nora will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s upcoming war action film Bhuj: The Pride of India that also stars , , and Sanjay Dutt.

Filmfare

