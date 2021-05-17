Throwback: When Nora Fatehi recalled ‘traumatic’ auditions: I wasn't mentally prepared & made a fool of myself

Nora Fatehi had a difficult journey during her initial days in the Bollywood industry. In an interview, the actress opened up about being bullied.

Nora Fatehi has become a household name since she entered the limelight. The professional dancer amazed everyone with her incredible dancing abilities and has won hearts with her performances. The actress gained fame with the record-breaking success of her track Dilbar, which received over a billion views on the video streaming platform, YouTube. Despite her success in Bollywood, Nora had a difficult journey during her initial days in the industry. In an interview, the actress had shared how ‘traumatic’ her auditions were.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, the star recalled the time she was made fun of for not being well-versed in the Hindi language. She spoke about the struggles she faced in the early days of her career. "I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn't really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself,” she said. Nora also mentioned how some casting agents used to humiliate and laugh at her face. The actress explained one such incident which she’d never forget. “There was this one casting agent who once told me, 'We don't need you here. Go back'” she added.

Nora had explained that while she finds it easier to deal with criticism now, it was difficult for her five years ago. "Right now, I can laugh at this with my friends. But back then, I would sit on a rickshaw and howl,” she said. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war action stars , , and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read| Throwback: When Nora Fatehi spoke about working at 16: There were a lot of financial issues in my family

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×