Throwback: When Nora Fatehi referred to Disha Patani as her ‘favourite’ and ‘best’ dance student

Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani have been close friends for a long time. In 2015, Nora showered love for her favourite student with an adorable social media post.

Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and share a great bond together. The two have been close friends ever since their initial days in the industry. Each time the duo share photos with one another on social media, their posts instantly go viral. Both actresses have worked together in Bharat and were also seen in a Telugu film. Undoubtedly, Disha and Nora share incredible dancing skills, which is evident from all their extraordinary on-screen performances. Interestingly, Disha used to get dance lessons from Nora.

In a photo posted by Nora on her Instagram handle back in 2015, she can be seen standing next to Disha as the two posed for a heartwarming photo. The former is seen holding gifts such as a teddy bear, a handmade card, as well as a ‘best teacher’ mug given to her by none other than the Malang actress. Expressing her excitement in the caption of the post, Nora addresses her as her favourite and best student. Showering compliments for Disha, she captioned it, “Thank you baby @dishapatani for the lovely best teacher gift... Glad to be your dance teacher always!! #myfavstudent #beststudent #love.”

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s Instagram photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will also be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring , Sanjay Dutt, and . On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next to . Apart from this, the actress is also shooting for Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham.

