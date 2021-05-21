Throwback: When Nora Fatehi revealed her success mantra & it is something to take notes from

In an old interview, Nora Fatehi stated focussing on oneself, breaking the stereotypes, and not letting people distract you are key to success. Scroll down to read what more she said.

Nora Fatehi has been capturing our hearts ever since she had ventured into Bollywood. Besides her flawless looks, the dancer has been stealing the limelight with her record-breaking chartbusters. Not just on the silver screen, the stunner has also been breaking the internet with her incredible dancing skills and jaw-dropping photos. To note, Nora’s journey in B-town has been no less than a roller coaster ride as she had her fair share of struggles. The Garmi girl is truly an inspiration for those who are trying to make big in the film industry.

Not just her journey, even Nora’s mantra to success is also something we should take note of. In an early interview with Filmfare, the Street Dancer 3D star revealed her top five success mantras. She said, “Don’t get distracted, focus on yourself and keep learning; There’s always room for growth; Don’t let people make you believe that you can only do one thing; Break the stereotypes and Be fierce and hungry.”

Talking about the actress’s journey, one of the biggest hurdles she faced was not able to speak the Hindi language fluently. In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Nora had recalled the time she was made fun of for not being well-versed in the Hindi language.

"I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn't mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ace dancer is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also features , , and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Nora Fatehi called joining Salman Khan's Bharat a ‘dream come true’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×