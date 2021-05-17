Throwback: When Nora Fatehi REVEALED if she would like to be known as a beautiful dancer or an actor

We recently stumbled upon an old interview of Nora Fatehi wherein she stated that one should celebrate an artist for his/her multiple skills.

The beautiful Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts ever since she had ventured into Bollywood. From delivering hit chartbusters to flaunting her enviable curves on social media, the ace dancer has been in the limelight lately. Nora has been making a lot of appearances on various dance reality shows as the guest judge, showcasing her awe-inspiring dancing moves. Besides her brilliant dancing skills, The Haye Garmi star has also shown her versatility in several films. While some adore her for inspiring dance moves, others for her acting prowess. But do you know how Nora would like to be known, as a beautiful dancer or an actor?. Well, in an old interview with Filmfare, she opened up about the same and gave an apt answer. Nora asserted that one should be able to celebrate an artiste for his/her multiple skills.

The actor-dancer was quoted saying, “Why should one be known for only one trait? Can’t I be known for both? While growing up, I was never considered a good dancer due to my lack of training. However, I worked on myself and became a good dancer. I still work on my dance every day because there’s so much to learn. An artiste can be multidimensional. One should be able to celebrate an artiste for his/her multiple skills. I will be known both as a great actor and dancer by the end of my journey for sure.”

Meanwhile, Nora was recently seen in the music video Chhor Denge by Parampara Tandon with Ehan Bhat. She will next be seen in and Sanjay Dutt’s starrer upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Also Read: Throwback: When Nora Fatehi spoke about working at 16: There were a lot of financial issues in my family

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×