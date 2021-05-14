Throwback: When Nora Fatehi said she can’t wait to start a family and have beautiful kids

In an old interview, Nora Fatehi revealed the lessons she learned during the last year’s lockdown period. Amongst them is not to take health, family, and loved ones for granted.

The gorgeous Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. The ace dancer has won zillions of hearts with her brilliant dance moves. Be it adding a glamour quotient through her sizzling songs in films or burning the stage at award nights, Nora has been stealing hearts lately. The actor-dancer is also one such star who believes that every situation teaches us a new lesson in life. As we speak of this, it reminds us of the time when the Street Dancer 3D star shared the lessons she has learned during last year's lockdown that was imposed due to Covid 19.

In an interview with Filmfare, Nora, when asked about the lessons she imbibed during the last year’s lockdown period, said to never take health, family, and loved ones for granted. The popular magazine quoted her as saying, “Well not that I didn’t believe in these lessons before. However, I had more time to appreciate a lot of things. That is not to take health, family, and loved ones for granted. I can’t wait until I can start my own family one day and have my beautiful kids.”

Adding to this, the dancer said, “It also reminded me that a lot of things, I studied in school regarding our global, political and economic system along with the Global Agenda, are now unfolding. Strong political leaders in the past warned the world of many things, which were dismissed and laughed upon at that time.”

Nora also mentioned that she is grateful that she got the “opportunity to receive education and the ability to think critically, something many fail to do.”

On the professional front, Nora will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India with , , and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen in a special appearance in John Abrahams’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

