Throwback: When Nora Fatehi spoke about working at 16: There were a lot of financial issues in my family

In an interview, Nora Fatehi had talked about working when she was in high school. She talked about financially supporting her family when she was only 16.

Nora Fatehi has become a household name after gaining recognition for her booming career in the acting industry. The professional dancer garnered a massive fan-following for her social media presence. In 2018, she appeared in hit music videos Dilbar, which crossed one billion views on Youtube, and opened up newer opportunities for her to present her talent. Over the years, Nora has starred in numerous Bollywood films including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. However, prior to entering the limelight, she worked various other jobs.

The actress spoke about working at the age of 16 on Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y. She said that her first job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was located near her high school. “There were a lot of financial issues in my family,” said added and explained the various job roles she had to do in order to support her family at a young age. Nora said she worked as a waitress in ‘restaurants, bars and shawarma places’ and also in a men’s clothing store. “I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war action stars , , and Sanjay Dutt. The film was slated to release on Independence Day last year. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the production was halted. The film is set to release on August 15, 2021.

Credits :Starry Nights Gen Y

