Throwback: When Nora Fatehi was star struck after meeting Vidya Balan and called her a ‘perfect role model’

In 2017, Nora Fatehi had posted a photo with Vidya Balan along with a heartfelt note, capturing the first time the two met one another. Take a look.

Nora Fatehi has stunned fans with her exceptional dancing skills. The professional dancer has a massive fan-following and continues to amaze fans with her performances. In countless interviews, the diva has shared her story. Nora came to the country to make a name for herself and over the years, she struggled to make her way to the top. Nonetheless, the actress is known for having an optimistic and carefree personality and fans adore her for it. The star once shared her experience meeting Vidya Balan with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Nora got a chance to meet her idol Vidya when the latter’s Tumhari Sulu released. The diva was star-struck by the actress’s presence and shared a photo of them on Instagram. Along with the adorable picture, she penned a heartfelt note. In her lengthy message, she showered compliments on the actress and expressed how much she looks up to her. Nora shared her fan-girl moment by writing, “So I finally FINALLy FINALLY got to meet this beautiful beautiful talented woman @balanvidya SHE IS GOALS in every way possible,” and added that she couldn’t stop telling the actress how much she adored her.

In the post, Nora also mentioned that it was the highlight of her year and showed her support for Vidya’s movie. She called her the ‘perfect role model’ and a ‘kind warm person’. She further added, “Every time I feel like giving up I think of how much work she’s put in and how much she struggled and never gave up! No matter what!!!!”

