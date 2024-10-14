THROWBACK: When Pakistani actress Hania Aamir credited Alia Bhatt for her success in showbiz: ‘If I ever meet her in person…'

Those who follow Indian star Alia Bhatt and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir closely would admit that they look similar. Their dimpled cheeks, soft-spoken nature and always smiling faces exude positive vibes. While the world compares Bhatt and Hania, the latter has credited the National Award-winning actress for her success in showbiz. On multiple occasions, the Mere Humsafar actress opened up about being compared to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

In an old interview with Jang Newspaper, Hania Aamir stated that Alia Bhatt had been one of the main reasons behind her getting a lot of projects. She also expressed that if any producer needs an innocent-looking, dimpled young girl then they know where to find her. Additionally, when the Indian actress becomes the face of any brand in India, then that same company approaches Hania to represent them in Pakistan. “So, I am very thankful towards Alia Bhatt and if I ever meet her in person, I would be over the moon,” she added.

In the same chat, she also expressed her admiration of Indian actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranbir Kapoor calling them her ‘favorites’. Earlier, the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha fame also told a local publication that she feels good when people compare her with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress. She divulged that she feels good when people call her ‘Pakistan ki Alia Bhatt’ adding that she respects the senior actress. “She is a brilliant and talented actress,” Hania noted in that clip.

On multiple occasions, the Pak TV star has expressed her fondness with Indian actors. Recently, she was also spotted attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in London with Badshah. Her friendly relationship with the Indian rapper and their holiday together had made netizens speculate that they could be dating each other. However, in an interaction, she had called the Paani Paani singer a ‘Good guy’ and her great friend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently filming for her upcoming actioner, Alpha co-starring Munjya fame Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced Aditya Chopra, the female-led action movie of the YRF Spy Universe will be released on December 25, 2025.

