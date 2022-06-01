THROWBACK: When Palash Sen revealed he owed his career to KK: 'They wanted me to replace…'

Popular singer KK’s death has left everyone in a state of deep shock. All his fans and family members are devastated by this news. His family members have already arrived in Kolkata today and the singer’s body is being taken for autopsy. Although the doctors suspect cardiac arrest to be the reason for his demise, a final conclusion is yet to be made. As we all remember the late singer, we bring to you a throwback story wherein Palash Sen reveals owing his career to the legendary singer.

Palash Sen owns his career to KK

During an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw all the three singers KK, Palash Sen and Shaan together in one episode. Talking about music Palash revealed that coming from a family of doctors of 17 generations, he shares that singing chose him. He says growing up in a Bengali household, everyone has been very creative. Palash further revealed owing his career to KK. He reveals when KK left Delhi after becoming famous, the jingle composers wanted a new jingle singer. He says, “I had just started my clinic and there was hardly any income. They started calling me and wanted me to replace KK as a jingle singer. I started singing, I started earning.”

KK’s family arrives in Kolkata

Pictures of KK’s family arriving in Kolkata has come out. We can see his wife, daughter and son outside the hospital as the late singer’s body is being taken for autopsy. Reportedly, the singer KK collapsed at the Grand Hotel hours after his performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. It is said that he complained of uneasiness and then collapsed in his hotel room. A senior official from the hospital informed that KK was brought to the hospital after 10 pm where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case

Reportedly, Kolkata Police has registered an unnatural death case over KK’s death. According to police sources, his face and head bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.

