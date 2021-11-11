Throwback: When Patralekha said her perception of Rajkummar Rao was ‘tarnished’ after ‘LSD’

According to several media reports, Rajkummar Rao will soon be tying the knot with longtime girlfriend and actress Patralekha in Chandigarh. The couple has been dating for a long time and has often openly discussed their relationship. Raj and Patralekha have starred together in ‘Citylights’ directed by Hansal Mehta, which led to immense critical acclaim. As per a report in ETimes, Patralekha would be wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga on her big day. In a previous chat with Humans of Bombay, Patralekha had spoken about when she watched Rajkummar Rao for the first time in his debut film ‘LSD’ directed by Dibakar Mukherjee.

Patralekha said, “I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic.” In a previous chat with Rajeev Masand, Patralekha had spoken about not wanting to take Rajkummar’s help to leap ahead in her career. She mentioned that she would not want to put Rajkummar in a position where he is either setting up a project for her or starring alongside her in a film only for the sake of the relationship.

Patralekha said, “Five years down the line, Raj might be in that position (to help me in my career), but I don’t want to take it. It might be one film that will work or may not work, but it will be out there for people to judge. And I would never want to put him in such a position. Actually, a lot of people ask me, ‘Your boyfriend is so famous, why don’t you tell him (to get you some work)?’ I will never, in my life, want to ask him, ‘You know what, let’s do something together or get me some work.’ It’s going to just crush my self-respect.”

