Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole our hearts with their desi thumkas: WATCH

We recently got our hands on a throwback video wherein Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas danced on a Bollywood number and showed off their desi thumkas. Check out the video.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples and there’s no denying that. The two of them always manage to steal our hearts, courtesy their sizzling chemistry. Back in August 2018, the lovebirds confirmed their relationship on social media as they posted their stunning picture while looking into each other's eyes. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have been giving us major couple goals. At many occasions, the two have been spotted indulging in cute PDA’s. In fact the American singer has also been seen shaking a leg on Bollywood songs with the desi girl on several occasions.

Speaking of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein they gave us some serious couple goals. The video is from the popular singer’s birthday celebration that was shared by PeeCee’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. And, in no time that video went viral on social media with fans going gaga over it. It showed Nick and Priyanka shaking their legs on Ajay Devgn’s song Hauli Hauli song from De De Pyaar De. Both can be seen laughing and swinging to the same.

The Baywatch star looked gorgeous in a yellow dress. Nick, on the hand, looked dapper in a large black overcoat with black pants. One simply cannot miss the singer’s joyful bhangra and the desi girl’s expressions.

Check out the video below:

Priyanka and Nick, who got hitched on 1st December in 2018, often share their lovey-dovey pictures on social media leaving everyone in awe of them. The couple is currently in London and is enjoying some quality time there.

Read Also: WATCH: Sushmita Sen's humble reply when a reporter compared her achievements to Priyanka Chopra
 

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

She must have be sooooo happy. He copies the SRK perfectly ;)

Anonymous 1 hour ago

when is she getting corona

Anonymous 1 hour ago

cringe

