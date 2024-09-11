THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra gave hard-hitting reply to a person who said she can't be called Punjabi for THIS reason

Priyanka Chopra, who garners millions of fans around the globe, started her Bollywood journey with the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. PeeCee initially used to live in Bareilly, followed by Mumbai, before shifting to Los Angeles with her husband, American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. Let's take you back to the time when the actress gave a hard-hitting reply to a person who believed that she couldn't be called Punjabi.

During her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Priyanka Chopra once stunned everyone with her answer after she was questioned about her identity. In her interview, PeeCee called herself Punjabi, meanwhile, a man from the audience refused to register it as he believed that the actress doesn't live in Punjab.

The man pointed out that a person living in Punjab is called Punjabi, and if someone stays in Bareilly, she would be referred to as a native of the town. "Accha toh mera naam agar Chopra hai, toh main Mumbai mein rehti hoon toh mai Miss Mumbaiyan ho gayi hoon (I am a Chopra, if I am staying in Mumbai, then have I become Miss Mumbaiyan)?" PeeCee asked.

While the man tried to prove his point, the Don actress replied, "I think inki jo problem hai zindagi mein wo ye hai ki aapka bahot chhota dimaag hai (I believe this man has a problem in life and that he is narrow-minded)."

On September 9, 2024, Priyanka Chopra attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York. In a few pictures by the Getty Images, PeeCee was accompanied by Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts. She wore a sleek black down with lace detailing for the event.

In August, Priyanka Chopra grabbed headlines for her short visit to India as she attended her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. PeeCee's brother Siddharth had a hastakshar and an engagement ceremony with his fiance, actress Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai. The global icon also promoted her Marathi production venture, Paani, during her visit.

On the work front, Priyanka completed the shoot of her upcoming film, The Bluff in Australia.

