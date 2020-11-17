When Priyanka Chopra's fan girl moment with Sushmita Sen earned her a warm hug from the beauty queen

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein Priyanka Chopra had her fangirl moment with Sushmita Sen at the former’s starry bash back in 2017. Watch the video

Global star Jonas has a massive fan following across the world and there is no denying that. After showing her acting prowess in the Hindi film industry, she took Hollywood by storm. It goes without saying that there are many who consider the desi girl as their idol. But do you know who her idol is? Well, it’s none other than erstwhile Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The Quantico star is a huge fan of Sushmita and the diva has often expressed her fondness and admiration for the Main Hoon Na star.

As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein PeeCee had her fangirl moment with Sushmita Sen. The video is from 2017 when Priyanka hosted a party for her friends and colleagues from the industry to celebrate her homecoming. The star-studded bash was attended by who’s and who of Bollywood. But what caught everyone’s fancy was Priyanka and Sushmita’s bond as they happily posed together for the pictures. The two could be seen walking hand in hand and their camaraderie stole the show. Amid this, the Fashion star lived her fan girl moment. Priyanka and Sushmita can be seen beaming with joy as they posed together. Sushmita also gave the desi girl a peck on the forehead.

Check out the video below:

On a related note, the Bajirao Mastani actress has been quite vocal about her fondness for the Biwi No.1 star and had expressed it on social media too. Back in 2016, she shared a picture with Sushmita on her Twitter handle. She tweeted a throwback picture wherein she looked totally star struck by beauty queen. The snap was from the days when Priyanka was a Miss India contestant and Sushmita was already Miss Universe.

