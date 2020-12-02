Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas quashed rivalry rumours with Deepika Padukone: I thought we were BFFs

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video where Priyanka Chopra set the record straight about her alleged rivalry with Deepika Padukone. Check out the desi girl’s sassy reaction to it.

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, two actresses are always regarded as competitors. Think of competitor actresses, and the list will be incomplete without naming and . The alleged rivalry between both the duo has always been a talk of the town. While they have always maintained that they share a cordial relationship with each other, earlier there were rumours of a possible rivalry between them. However, the desi girl has time and again quashed her rivalry rumours with the Piku star saying it is just the imagination of the media.

Speaking of this, we got our hands on a throwback video when Priyanka was asked about Deepika being her competitor and the Quantico star gave a savage reply to it. While addressing the media at a magazine launch, the fashion star asserted that she thought the Padmaavat star is “still good friends” with her. In the video she can be heard saying, “I thought Deepika and I were friends. Ab competitor ban gayi? I didn't say anything. The way we were, we are still the same. Aapka nazariya badal raha hai."(Our relationship has not changed. Media’s vision in regard to us has changed)."

Further, when quizzed about Deepika foraying into Hollywood, she added, “I don’t look into other’s lives. My success and failure doesn’t depend upon anybody else’s life. I hope the kind of work I have done, and the way I representing India cinema globally, many Indian talents including south Asian talent they get the success more than me.”

Check out the video below:

On a related note, Deepika and Priyanka, who have taken the Hindi Film Industry at the international level, have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Bajirao Mastani. She was also featured in a song in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone heads for shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi after Ranveer Singh sees her off for the day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×