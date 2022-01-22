Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she has ‘always wanted to’ be a mother

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took everyone by surprise as they shared the wonderful news about the birth of their first child. A few moments back tonight, both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the news about welcoming their baby via surrogacy. The note read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”.

As the power couple begins this new and exciting journey of parenthood, this is the perfect time to look back on the time when Priyanka revealed that she has always wanted to be a mother. Back in 2019, in an interview with E news, while talking about her plans of being a mother, PeeCee said, "Yeah. Always. I've always wanted to. I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen." Earlier, she had also stated that she needs to ‘catch up’ as her friends were having babies.

Nick Jonas also shared Priyanka’s emotions back then. In a chat with Spotify’s The Rewind, Nick had articulated how being a father was a ‘real dream’ for him. “I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday,” the young singer had shared.

