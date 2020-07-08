Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture perfect moment with Varun Dhawan in a selfie

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut are among the talented leading female stars in Bollywood who have taken over the world with their films. In a throwback selfie, we get to see the boss ladies posing with Varun Dhawan and it certainly deserves your attention.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, , and are those who have been able to establish themselves and leave an indelible imprint on people’s minds with their performances in films. While Priyanka and Kangana have shared the frame on screen in Fashion and Krrish, Varun hasn’t been in any film with the two. However, the three stars have bumped into each other at events and we stumbled upon one such throwback photos of the three stars.

In a throwback photo, we can see Priyanka and Kangana striking a pose for a picture perfect selfie with Varun Dhawan. While Varun is seen wearing a navy blue shirt over a white tee and jeans, Priyanka is seen flaunting her gorgeous look in a blazer and dress. Kangana, on the other hand, is seen looking pretty in a top with a checkered brown skirt. The trio surely made heads turn back then while posing with each other and once again, the throwback photo is taking over the internet.

Another photo from the same event was shared by Varun Dhawan back in 2015. The event was held to celebrate the national award win of Kangana and Priyanka in that year. Varun Dhawan also had joined the stars in celebrating the big moment of glory for the two. Kangana's film Mary Kom had bagged Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award while Kangana won Best Actress National Award for Queen in that year. Kangana's Queen had also won the National Award that year for Best Film.

Here is the throwback photo of Priyanka, Kangana and Varun:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, all three stars are spending time at their homes. Kangana is currently spending time in Manali with her family. She will be seen on the screen on Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US with husband Nick Jonas.

