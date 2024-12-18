THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra recalled being ‘shocked’ by Nick Jonas' proposal while on a ‘hiatus from guys’; ‘When he makes up his mind…’

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been serving up major couple goals since their wedding, but their proposal story is just as captivating. Earlier, reflecting on that special moment, she recalled being ‘shocked’ when he popped the question, especially since she was on a self-imposed break from dating at the time. She also mentioned how once Nick sets his mind on something, he makes sure he gets it.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Priyanka Chopra shared her surprise when Nick Jonas proposed just two months into their relationship. She said, “I didn’t expect the proposal at that point. It was two months!”

While she had a sense that it might happen eventually, the timing still took her by surprise. Reflecting on their journey, the Citadel actress recalled how they had only sporadically met for two years before becoming a couple, and once they started dating, she decided to let go of control and embrace the unexpected.

Priyanka also shared that while they were texting and staying in touch, she was actually taking a break from dating and had no intention of getting into a serious relationship. She said, "I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically."

Despite that, there was always something about Nick Jonas that kept their connection alive. She emphasized that when he sets his mind to something, he follows through with unwavering confidence, and that certainty makes her unable to do anything but go along with it. She said, "One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he’ll get what he wants!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the second season of Citadel, having already completed filming in London. She will reprise her role as Agent Nadia in the spy thriller. Additionally, she has two exciting projects in the pipeline: The Bluff and Heads of State.

