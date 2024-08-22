THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra revealed Rakesh Roshan called her for Krrish after finding her ‘beautiful’ at a funeral

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star now. The actress has been part of many memorable movies. Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Krrish was highly appreciated. But, do you know how the actor bagged the Krrish franchise? Here's an interesting story that you need to know.

In a chat with Anupam Kher on his show, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she got India's first Superhero franchise. The actress stated that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was looking for the female lead of his upcoming directorial, Krrish starring his son, Hrithik Roshan. PeeCee revealed that Rakesh first saw her at a funeral, after which she received a call from him.

Interestingly, the filmmaker complimented her and called her ‘very beautiful’. Chopra was taken aback, but then Rakesh went on to explain himself, saying that she appeared poised as she wore a white salwar-kurta and no makeup at the funeral.

Further, the Karan Arjun director asked Priyanka for the rushes of her movie, Aitraaz which she was shooting at that time. Rakesh Roshan informed her that he is aware of her doing Aitraaz under Subhash Ghai's production house and that he would like to see some rushes. Priyanka was reluctant because she played a negative character in the Subhash Ghai movie while Roshan's female leads are more poised and simple. The Baywatch actress felt that she might lose to Hrithik Roshan's Krrish.

Priyanka Chopra called Abbas-Mustan, the director duo of Aitraaz, and requested them not to show the interview scene to Rakesh Roshan as it has her character forcing Akshay Kumar's character to form a sexual relationship outside his marriage. Interestingly, Rakesh expressed willingness for that particular scene and hence, decided to cast Priyanka in Krrish.

Advertisement

In the same conversation with Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra concluded by saying that she was very ashamed and never understood how Rakesh Roshan signed her in Krrish after watching such a pole apart performance of Aitraaz.

For the unversed, Aitraaz ranked among the best performances of Priyanka Chopra. She later played the female lead in Krrish and Krrish 3 opposite Hrithik Roshan, and their chemistry won hearts. The fourth installment of the Krrish franchise is presently in the works, and it will be interesting to see who bags the female lead in the movie.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji and YRF are ready to roll with the next chapter of Mardaani in 2025