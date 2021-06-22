Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra said her mother felt she ‘might not have a career’ after turning 30

In an interview, The White Tiger actress had opened up about how her mother’s advice had a major impact on her professional life.

Jonas is an avid social media user and never shies away from sharing details about her personal life with her massive army of fans. The actress often posts fond memories of her late father Ashok Chopra on her personal Instagram handle. Priyanka also shares a close bond with her mother Madhu Chopra. In an interview with Hindustan Times, The White Tiger actress had opened up about how her mother’s advice had a major impact on her professional life.

During the chat, Priyanka revealed that her mother had told her that when she turns 30 years old, she might not ‘have a career’. This advice led her to starting her very own production house Purple Pebble Pictures back in 2015. The actress talked about the time she stepped foot in Bollywood, “When I joined the film industry, there is always an opportunity for the big guns, who have been established.” Moreover, she explained that it takes a long time for people in the field of writing, directing, production, acting to be able to ‘get through the doors’.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about how her mother’s amazing advice helped her progress in her career in the film industry. “We started the company and today in both countries, multiple languages, across multiple mediums," she shared. Amid the interview, the actress also emphasized the importance of having streaming services. The actress said that she did not agree with the notion that streaming services are second best to theatres when it comes to storytelling.

