Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra showed support for Mannara; ‘Mere hote hue koi unse panga nahi le sakta’-WATCH

Priyanka Chopra shares a great bond with her cousins Parineeti Chopra and Mannara Chopra, and she has often been vocal about it. A few days ago, the Love Again actress shared a lovely picture with Mannara, wishing her luck for her Bigg Boss 17 journey. Here’s looking back at the time Priyanka showed her support for Mannara back when her film Zid released.

When Priyanka Chopra showed her support for her cousin Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Zid, which also starred Karanvir Sharma and Shraddha Das. Back then, Priyanka was seen showing her support for Mannara, and in a throwback interview from 2014, she is seen telling the media that no one can mess with her family as long as she is there.

During the media interaction, Priyanka Chopra was asked while she had no godfather in the film industry if she thinks Mannara has found a ‘godmother’. PeeCee replied, “Main apni puri family ke liye ye kahungi, 'mere hote hue koi unse panga nahi le sakta'. (I will say it for my family- ‘no one can mess with them as long as I am here’).”

Priyanka also said that she will be supporting Mannara as much as possible. “Kitna advantage milta hai inko? (How much advantage does she get?),” asked the media person, to which Priyanka replied, “Jitna advantage main de saku, utna dene ki koshish karungi. (I’ll try to give as much advantage as I can).”

Check out the throwback video right here!

In the same interaction, Priyanka was also asked why she hasn’t promoted Parineeti’s movies the way she is promoting Mannara’s. In response, Priyanka said, “Parineeti is a very big star. When her first film came out, you saw me also being around her as much. And aaj usko meri zarurat nahi hai. Wo apne balboote par khadi ho sakti hai. (Today, she doesn’t need me. She can stand on her own two feet).”

She further added, “And I think Parineeti should be known for the star she is. And soon, hopefully, Mannara will also be known and she won't need me either.”

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a major throwback picture from her Miss World pageant, in which she was seen hugging Mannara. Wishing her good luck for Bigg Boss 17, PeeCee wrote, “Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one”

