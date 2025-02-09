THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas wished to have ‘many’ kids with his wife; ‘It's going to be...’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a perfect couple among many loved pairs in tinsel town. They are proud parents to a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whose cuteness often takes over the internet. In an earlier conversation, while the two were enjoying their life as a couple, the international singing sensation expressed his hope to have "many" children with his wife.

In an interview with E! News back in 2021, Nick Jonas got candid about having "many" children with Priyanka Chopra. The international singer hoped to have a beautiful journey with the actress. He also called his wife his priority and admitted that he hoped to have children.

The singing sensation referred to the Desi Girl as "the most important piece of the puzzle" and further expressed his hope to have kids soon. He emphasized that it was something they both wanted together. According to him, they were blessed to have each other and to have a "full heart for the future," noting that some things were out of their control.

"And when the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that, it's going to be a beautiful journey. I hope for many, or whatever that is," he said, further adding, "We'll figure that out when we get there, but for now, it's just about making sure we're good."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, in an elaborate ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They had both a Christian and a Hindu wedding ceremony, honoring each other’s cultures and beliefs. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback in the Indian film industry after six years since her last Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink (2019). She is currently working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for the tentatively titled SSMB 29, where she will share screen space with Mahesh Babu. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film will be shot until the end of 2026 and is expected to have a grand theatrical release in 2027.