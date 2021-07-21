THROWBACK: When Raj Kundra was disappointed in Shilpa Shetty’s name being dragged in his personal battles

and Raj Kundra are in the limelight for the past two days after the businessman got arrested in the alleged pornography case. He was amongst the 11 people who were arrested for the creation of porn films. Also, it was reported that he is one of the 'key conspirators' in the case. Raj has been sent into judicial custody until July 23, and till now, no active role of Shilpa has been found in this.

Almost a month back, Kundra had exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla regarding the divorce from his ex-wife. In that interview, he had opened up about the fact that how his actress wife is targetted for anything that happens in his life just because she is a celebrity.

Raj Kundra was asked by Pinkvilla if being in the limelight for the wrong reasons bother him? He replied, "It does, and unfortunately for Shilpa being a celebrity, any small issue that happens in my work is Shilpa Shetty's husband and not Raj. I have filed multiple defamations where my wife's name is mentioned relating to any of my personal battles. It's incorrect, and the media needs to realise they can't scandalise and spoil names every time just because an individual is married to a celebrity. It's been very difficult for me working in India because of this, but your home is where your heart is, and I will continue to do the best I can."

Raj Kundra had spoken to Pinkvilla after a video, around 11-year-old, of his ex-wife Kavita accusing Shilpa Shetty of breaking her marriage, resurfaced on the internet.

The businessman revealed details about what exactly led to their divorce and how his ex-wife cheated on him with his brother-in-law. He also revealed that she was paid a large amount of money to speak against Shilpa Shetty.

“She got paid thousands of pounds to do this interview by News of the World. She sold her soul during our divorce; she had to present her bank statements, and it was clearly mentioned she had been paid by the newspaper to sell a so-called scandalous story. She is blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage when she herself was the reason the marriage broke down,” Raj Kundra expressed while talking to Pinkvilla.

