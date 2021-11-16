Throwback: When Rajkummar Rao saw Patralekhaa in an ad and said 'I'm going to marry her'

After dating each other for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh. Fans of the couple took to social media and congratulated the newlyweds on their wonderful journey ahead. Sharing the beautiful pictures of the wedding, Rajkummar Rao penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.

In a previous chat with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa spoke about seeing Rajkummar for the first time and said, “I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic! Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!”

Patralekhaa further mentioned that once Rajkummar Rao ran all the way from the airport to Juhu just to see her. “Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren’t earning much, he gifted me my favorite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He’d bought it for me when he didn’t have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me,” said Patralekhaa.

