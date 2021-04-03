Throwback: When Rajkummar Rao treated fans with his childhood birthday photo and melted hearts

Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen in Badhaai Do, had took taken his fans back to their childhood days with this adorable throwback pic.

Rajkummar Rao is quite active on social media and he is often seen taking social media by a storm with his pics on Instagram. From sharing information about his new projects to pics from his work out session and the love-filled clicks with his ladylove Patralekhaa, the Stree star’s Instagram account is a sheer treat for his fans. Interestingly, Rajkummar also shares beautiful childhood pics giving his fans a throwback treat and it often wins millions of hearts for all the right reasons.

Recently, we got our hands on yet another throwback picture of the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star from his childhood day. The pic was click during one of his birthday celebration from his childhood days. In the pic, Rajkummar was seen standing with his group of friends and was seen posing with his birthday cake. His innocence did melt everyone’s heart, isn’t it? Besides, this throwback picture will also remind you of your childhood birthday celebrations which are undoubtedly among the most special memories of your lives.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s throwback picture from his childhood days:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi which was released in theatres on March 11 and opened to mixed reviews. He will be next seen in Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar and the duo had wrapped the shooting of the movie lately. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie marks the sequel of the 2018 release Badhaai Do which had Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead.

