Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt celebrated Durga Puja together and made heads turn

As COVID 19 has put a dampener on Durga Puja celebrations this year, we take you back to happier times when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stunned together in ethnic wear as they attended Durga Puja celebrations hosted by Rani Mukerji back in 2017.

The year 2020 has brought with it a massive health hazard in the form of Coronavirus that has put a dampener on the festive season. Every year, around this time in October, celebrations for Durga Puja begin and several pandals are set up across the city. Even Bollywood stars host celebrations and speaking of this, back in 2017, Rani Mukerji celebrated Durga Puja with great fervour and one of the IT couples of Bollywood, and attended the same.

While this year all celebrations of Durga Puja have been low-key, we stumbled upon throwback photos of the good old days when Ranbir and Alia joined other stars at Rani's Durga Puja celebrations. While the duo had begun shooting for their film Brahmastra back then, fans of the two were excited to catch a glimpse of them together. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen seeking blessings of Goddess Durga with Alia at the pandal.

The duo can be seen opting for traditional attire to grace the occasion. In the pictures, Alia is seen making heads turn in a yellow Kurta with churidar and dupatta. She rounded off her look with pretty golden jhumkas, minimal makeup and managed to leave everyone in awe of her. On the other hand, Ranbir was seen clad in a pink kurta with pajama. The actor was seen sporting blue coloured sunglasses. After the two prayed to the Goddess together, they obliged the paparazzi for photos back then. Seeing the photos of the good old days, one would surely feel the void of celebrations due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's photos:

Meanwhile, the actress has been seeing Ranbir for quite some time and often, the two have been spotted together in the city in the past when they were shooting for the film Brahmastra. Over the past few weeks, Ranbir and Alia have been spotted outside dubbing studios that have surely caught the attention of all the fans who have been waiting to see the couple together on the screen. Brahmastra is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . It was initially slated to release on December 4, 2020. However, due to COVID 19 break, the film may get a new release date.

