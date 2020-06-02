Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt obliged a little fan for a photo while shooting for Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Brahmastra. We got our hands on a throwback photo of the couple when they were shooting in Tel Aviv for Brahmastra.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, shoots of several films were stalled including the highly anticipated and starrer Brahmastra. The film has been in the process of being shot since 2017 and at the beginning of this year, Ranbir, Alia were shooting for the same. But, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, shoots were stalled. While the duo has been staying at home amid the lockdown, their throwback photos from international shooting schedules keep surfacing on social media.

And this time, we got our hands on some throwback photos of Ranbir and Alia when they posed for photos with fans in Tel Aviv, Israel. Back in 2018, Ranbir and Alia were with Ayan Mukerji and the crew of the film in Tel Aviv to begin the training and filming process for Brahmastra. While chilling with the crew, a couple of fans got to meet the crew and both Ranbir, Alia obliged for photos. In one of the photos, Ranbir and Alia can be seen posing for a photo with a little girl.

Clad in a beige dress, Alia looked pretty while Ranbir is seen clad in a black tee with jeans. As Ranbir and Alia posed with the little girl, we could see all of them flashing their smiles for a picture. In other photos, we can see them having fun with fans and meeting a couple of them while spending time together.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s photos with fans:

Meanwhile, now with lockdown 5 in force, permissions to conduct shooting have been granted and work can be expected to start soon. Ranbir and Alia have been spotted together several times in the past month and the latter has been like a rock through the difficult time for Kapoor family. On the work front, Brahmastra is helmed by Ayan and produced by . It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

