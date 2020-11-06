  1. Home
Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fake wedding invitation card took the internet by storm

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently gearing up for their movie titled Brahmastra. Read on to know more about the reports on their fake wedding card.
Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for quite some time. It is very common for the paparazzi and the onlookers to catch a glimpse of the lovebirds at various events and occasions. The actors grabbed headlines back during the time when reports about the two of them being in a relationship were doing rounds everywhere. It is quite obvious that numerous rumours followed thereafter that left everyone baffled. Here, we will be talking about one such rumour.

This is related to the couple’s wedding. As shocking as it sounds but it’s true! All of this happened when a wedding card of Alia and Ranbir went viral on social media. The blue-coloured card showcased the names of the two stars along with their respective parents. Not only that but it also mentioned that they will be tying the knot on January 22, 2020, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. However, the card later turned out to be a fake one.

Check out the picture below:

The netizens were quick enough in spotting the flaws in the fake card. For instance, Alia’s name is mentioned as Aliya and her father’s name is mentioned as Mukesh Bhatt which actually should be Mahesh Bhatt. This fake card definitely sent a shockwave across the curious buffs for some time. Well, there is no denying this fact that ardent fans of the couple do want to see them tie the knot soon. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be collaborating for the first time in Brahmastra. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reunite with Nagarjuna for Brahmastra shoot in Mumbai; filming to clock 183 days

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Two Nepokids = Always Sh!t

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Nepolia Bhatt, yuck

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Publicity stunt .

