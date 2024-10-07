THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor 'questioned' Deepika Padukone's choice of doing Cocktail, saying it was 'not the right film' for her

Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail was released in 2012. Though Homi Adajania’s directorial continues to be fans’ favorite; Ranbir Kapoor had 'questioned' the Singham Again actress’ choice of doing the film and advised that it was "not the right film" for her.

In an interview with NDTV back in 2015 during the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, Deepika Padukone was asked if Ranbir Kapoor persuaded her to not do Cocktail. In her response, the actress revealed when she was about to go to London for the shoot, the Ramayana actor felt that it was "not the right film" for her.

Responding to her question, Ranbir explained that Homi Adajania who was his dear friend made a particular kind of film. He didn’t know much about the script of Cocktail, apart from the fact that Imtiaz Ali had written it. The Wake Up Sid actor noted that the actress had a lot of good offers at that time when she was offered Cocktail, and she chose it.

"She saw something special about Cocktail that probably I didn't see. So, I asked her, ‘why you're doing this film when you had so many good directors waiting to work with you? Why don't you do their films?’ I think that was solely her choice and her instinct which was greater than mine. But ya, as a friend, I just asked her, I questioned her," Ranbir admitted.

Further, when Deepika asked if his opinion about the film changed after watching the film, Ranbir was honest to admit that he was not a "big fan of the film" but admired what the actress did in the film.

Advertisement

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail tells the story of three friends. Veronica (Deepika) and Gautam (Saif) are a couple, and they invite a new friend, Meera (Diana), to live with them. Their fun-filled days take a dramatic turn when Gautam unexpectedly falls for Meera.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. It will reunite the actress with her husband Ranveer Singh. The movie led by Ajay Devgn is poised to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali i.e. November 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Did you know not Kajol but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was Karan Johar’s first choice for Anjali’s role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?