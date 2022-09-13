THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor REFUSED Star Wars because he was scared of auditioning
Brahmastra’s Ranbir Kapoor once shared that he wanted to make his own Star Wars with Ayan Mukerji.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the ‘Astraverse’ film is the first of a trilogy inspired by mythology and fantasy, and is about the world of ‘Astras’ (celestial weapons). While this is a maiden attempt at creating a superhero universe in Indian cinema, Ranbir was once offered another popular franchise: Star Wars. However, the actor turned it down as he was scared of auditioning. Yes, you read that right.
Ranbir Kapoor refused Star Wars
In an old interview from 2016 with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir shared that he was offered the role of the second lead in Star Wars. However, he turned down the offer. He said, “I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back. I have a fear of auditioning. “It’s more a fear from not having that much faith in my talent.”
Ranbir further added that while the offer did not interest him, he would rather make his own Star Wars with Ayan Mukerji. “Let’s make our own Star Wars. Let’s not chase what’s there. That’s great but I have an opportunity here and I don’t think Ayan is less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Let me work with him and make our own Star Wars,” the actor said.
Well, years later, Ranbir has his own superhero film with Ayan.
Brahmastra Box Office
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film has created 23 records at the box office in its opening weekend. The Ayan Mukerji film collected Rs 105.30 crore in its opening weekend in Hindi, along with another Rs 13.75 crore in the South dubbed versions. The All-India weekend total of Brahmastra stands at Rs 119 crore, making it the second-biggest of all time for a Bollywood film after Sanju which collected 120 crores on the opening weekend. Moreover, the worldwide gross of the film as of the moment stands at 207 crore.
