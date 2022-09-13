THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor REFUSED Star Wars because he was scared of auditioning

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the ‘Astraverse’ film is the first of a trilogy inspired by mythology and fantasy, and is about the world of ‘Astras’ (celestial weapons). While this is a maiden attempt at creating a superhero universe in Indian cinema, Ranbir was once offered another popular franchise: Star Wars. However, the actor turned it down as he was scared of auditioning. Yes, you read that right.

Ranbir Kapoor refused Star Wars

In an old interview from 2016 with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir shared that he was offered the role of the second lead in Star Wars. However, he turned down the offer. He said, “I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back. I have a fear of auditioning. “It’s more a fear from not having that much faith in my talent.”

Ranbir further added that while the offer did not interest him, he would rather make his own Star Wars with Ayan Mukerji. “Let’s make our own Star Wars. Let’s not chase what’s there. That’s great but I have an opportunity here and I don’t think Ayan is less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Let me work with him and make our own Star Wars,” the actor said.

Well, years later, Ranbir has his own superhero film with Ayan.