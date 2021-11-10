Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed he filmed ‘butt naked’ Saawariya scene with 100 people behind him

Saawariya clocked 14 years on November 09 and both Ranbir and Sonam have completed 14 years in the industry. Though Saawariya failed to impress the audience, it garnered a lot of attention. Ranbir’s towel dance to Jab Se Tere Naina in Saawariya won over everyone.

A long time back, Ranbir had once revealed that he filmed the “butt naked” Saawariya scene with 100 people behind him. On Neha Dhupia’s podcast, #NoFilterNeha, Ranbir Kapoor had said that he would never do a full-frontal (getting naked completely) for any film. He explained that a man getting fully naked is not "cinematic and beautiful" but in fact, in his opinion, "a little violent".

Ranbir had also recalled the whole shooting experience of the towel sequence on the sets of his first film, Saawariya, and how he had to bare his behind and give takes after takes. Ranbir had said, “I was butt naked with 100 people behind me. The towel had to fall at the right point. Pappu was sitting ahead of me with the fan thing because he wanted the towel to flutter. Every time I opened my towel, he used to burst out laughing. I was like, ‘What the...Why are you laughing? He said, 'Whenever you opened the towel, and I used to blow the fan, your little thing used to go left, right, left, right and it cracked me up.”

As the film completed 14 years today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house-- Bhansali Productions official Instagram handle took all the fans on a nostalgic trip as they posted a series of stills from the movie and a beautiful note along with it.