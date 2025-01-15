THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed his dad Rishi Kapoor ‘scolded’ Sanjay Dutt for THIS reason and it’s unmissable; ‘He told him to stop…’
Ranbir Kapoor once revealed his father, Rishi Kapoor, 'scolded' Sanjay Dutt for gifting him a Harley Davidson. The reason behind it is unmissable—check it out!
Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic Sanju left audiences mesmerized, earning him widespread praise for his stellar acting. However, an interesting anecdote connects the real Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir. At one point, Sanjay gifted Ranbir a bike, a gesture that didn’t sit well with Rishi Kapoor. In fact, the veteran actor scolded Sanjay for the extravagant gift.
Yes, you heard that right! In an old interaction with DNA, Ranbir Kapoor revealed a fascinating incident involving his father, Rishi Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt. He shared how Sanjay Dutt once surprised him with an extravagant gift—an expensive Harley Davidson bike. However, this gesture didn’t sit well with Rishi Kapoor, who promptly scolded Sanjay for spoiling his son.
He said, “When he found out that Sanjay sir had gifted me one, he called him and fired him. He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana’.”
The Love & War actor shared heartfelt memories of his bond with Sanjay Dutt, highlighting moments that deeply influenced him. He spoke about the special Harley Davidson bike Sanjay gifted him on his birthday, calling it one of his most treasured possessions.
Ranbir also recalled their late-night Ferrari drives, which became an unforgettable part of their friendship. Reflecting on playing Sanjay in his biopic, Ranbir admitted he was initially unsure about the role but gained confidence after discovering Sanjay's more vulnerable side through the script. This experience only deepened his admiration and respect for the iconic actor.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for his upcoming film The Raja Saab, while Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup. He will next be seen in Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part adaptation of the Ramayana.
