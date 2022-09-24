THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor said he is fed-up with 'coming-of-age' roles: I need to find new...

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the headlines recently due to both professional and personal fronts. His latest film Brahmastra : Part One- Shiva released on 9th September and is the first installment of a planned trilogy. The film continues to rule the Box Office across the globe even after many days of its release. Meanwhile, Ranbir has often been called out for his repeated coming-of-age roles such as Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ved in Tamasha, Sid in Wake-Up Sid, Jordan in Rockstar, and Ayan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In 2017, the actor talked about the same and said that he is fed with these roles now.

Earlier, in an interview with Huffington Post India, Ranbir said, "I am kind of fed up with the 'coming-of-age' part where I find a woman who makes me feel all inspirational and changes me forever. Or the parts where I am selfish about where I am going in my life and eventually become sensitive as I come-of-age. I really need to find new roles and new worlds. That's going to be my endeavour now."

Adding that these roles have been co-incidental, the Sanju actor continued, "I think it is co-incidental. Art imitates life and life imitates art. There is a society where there are people of a certain age group, especially the youngsters, who are at the crossroads of life. They are confused about what they want and are probably stuck doing something that they don't really love. So those roles, I'd say, are just a reflection of what Imtiaz Ali and Ayan (Mukerji) were seeing in life. That's why they wrote these parts."

Talking about Brahmastra, the film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. It has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022. It was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's directorial that they first began dating and are currently expecting their first child together.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

