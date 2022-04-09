Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor said one day he will fall ‘deeply and madly’ in love with somebody

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to tie the knot next week. The couple met on the sets of Brahmastra and since then are inseparable. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that their wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April and they will tie the knot at RK’s ancestral house. As they say, before finding the right one, you got to meet some not-so-right ones as well. And, something similar happened with the Sanju actor as well but he never left his hope of being fall in love. So, let's go back to the time when Ranbir said that will fall ‘deeply and madly’ in love with somebody.

During one of his appearances on Karan Johar hosted chat show Koffee With Karan, Ranbir had openly talked about love, loneliness, and film. He had appeared in the chat show along with Ranveer Singh. While talking to the host, the soon-to-be groom said, “Being single is a 'khokla' feeling and there's nothing greater than being in love. I am going to fall deeply and madly in love with somebody.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie marks their first collaboration together. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the key roles. The larger-than-life movie will hit theatres on September 09 this year.

Apart from this, Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

